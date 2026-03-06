WWE continues on the road to WrestleMania tonight!
WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Advertised for the Monday, March 6, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Undisputed WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
* WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Decided
* Rhea Ripley goes face-to-face with Rhea Ripley
