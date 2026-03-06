WWE continues on the road to WrestleMania tonight!

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Advertised for the Monday, March 6, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Decided

* Rhea Ripley goes face-to-face with Rhea Ripley

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.