The road to WWE Night of Champions continues tonight.
The Friday, June 12, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/12 show include the following:
- * Gunther reveals his stipulation for challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
* King of the Ring Tournament Match: Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor
* Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
What stipulation will @Gunther_AUT decide for his Undisputed WWE Championship rematch with @CodyRhodes?! We find out TOMORROW on #SmackDown!
📍: Providence, RI
🎟️: https://t.co/r9n3LUJEWh
📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Hvx9fx3Z1k
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2026