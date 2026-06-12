The road to WWE Night of Champions continues tonight.

The Friday, June 12, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/12 show include the following:

* Gunther reveals his stipulation for challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

* King of the Ring Tournament Match: Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.