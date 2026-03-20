The road to WrestleMania continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertised for the Friday, March 20, 2026 episode are the following matches:

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins

* Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

* Randy Orton to explain Cody Rhodes attack

* WWE Tag Team Championships: MFTs (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.