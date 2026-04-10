The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”
WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Advertised for the April 10, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches and segments:
- * Royce Keys vs. TBA
* Cody Rhodes reacts to Pat McAfee & Randy Orton alliance
* Drew McIntyre vows to ‘expose’ Jacob Fatu
* Sami Zayn will look for revenge on Trick Williams
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
“I refuse to be defined by where I’m from, but instead by where I’m going.”
From East Palo Alto to the world stage, @RealRoyceKeys’ journey has shaped him into the man he is today. Keys writes another chapter in his story when he makes his official #SmackDown debut TOMORROW!! pic.twitter.com/8vpYJXDIO8
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2026