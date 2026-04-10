The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Advertised for the April 10, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches and segments:

* Royce Keys vs. TBA

* Cody Rhodes reacts to Pat McAfee & Randy Orton alliance

* Drew McIntyre vows to ‘expose’ Jacob Fatu

* Sami Zayn will look for revenge on Trick Williams

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.