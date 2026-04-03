The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight from “The Gateway to the West.”

WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Advertised for the April 3, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis:

* Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre carnage fallout

* Rhea Ripley reacts to Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab attack

* Randy Orton appearance and possible unveiling of his “mystery caller”

* Cody Rhodes to react to Randy Orton’s attack of Jelly Roll on last week’s show

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.