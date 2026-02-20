The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the SyFy Network from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL.

Advertised for the Friday, February 20, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches:

* Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

* Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

