The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international viewers, from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Heading into the Friday, October 24, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time blue brand program are a pair of matches.

First, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to lock horns with Kiana James in non-title action.

In the second of two advertised bouts heading into the 10/24 show this evening, FrAxiom team Nathan Frazer and Axiom will take on the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

It all goes down tonight at 8/7c

