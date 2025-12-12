The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Advertised for the December 12, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega

* United States Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa

* Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.