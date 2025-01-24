The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 24, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program:

* Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

