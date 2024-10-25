The road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 25 episode:

* Cody Rhodes and Gunther face-to-face

* DIY vs. MCMG (WWE Tag Title No. 1 Contender)

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Special Ref: LA Knight)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.