The road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight in “The Empire State.”
WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 25 episode:
* Cody Rhodes and Gunther face-to-face
* DIY vs. MCMG (WWE Tag Title No. 1 Contender)
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Special Ref: LA Knight)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.
