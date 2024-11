The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 winds down tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown returns with a taped show tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the November 1 episode:

* Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Gunther)

* Nia Jax and Liv Morgan come face-to-face

* Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

* Jey Uso seeks an apology from Roman Reigns