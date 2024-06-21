The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois this evening at 8/7c on FOX with more fallout from WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

On tap for tonight’s WWE on FOX blue brand show is Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller in a pair of Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying matches.

Also scheduled for the 6/21 episode of WWE SmackDown tonight in Chi-Town is the return of “The Second City Saint” CM Punk, Cody Rhodes’ response to The Bloodline attack and LA Knight will confront WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Chicago, Ill.