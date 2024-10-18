The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in “The Palmetto State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

On tap for the weekly two-hour WWE on USA blue brand prime time Friday night program is appearances by Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade 7 for a potential shot at the WWE U.S. Championship, as well as the debut of Motor City Machine Guns and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Columbia, S.C.