The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis continues tonight in “The Hawkeye State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, and Netflix for international viewers, from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 2, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour prime time blue brand program:

* Randy Orton appears live

* Aleister Black vs. The Miz

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Des Moines, IA.