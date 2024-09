The fallout from WWE Bash In Berlin goes down tonight for the blue brand.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on FOX from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX prime time program is Giovani Vinci’s return, The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY, Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa, as well as Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.

