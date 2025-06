The road to WWE Night Of Champions continues tonight in “The Great Lake State.”

WWE SmackDown returns live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 20, 2025 episode:

* John Cena vs. Ron Killings

* Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn (King Of The Ring Semifinals)

* Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss (Queen Of The Ring Semifinals)

