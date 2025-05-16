The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 begins tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, at 8/7c on the USA Network in the U.S. and Netflix for international viewers.

Heading into the Friday, May 16, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program the only thing announced thus far are the first qualifying matches for the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event scheduled for June 7, 2025.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.