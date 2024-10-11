WWE SmackDown returns tonight with the fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour blue brand WWE on USA Network prime time Friday night program is the return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, as well as an update on Kevin Owens’ attack of Cody Rhodes from WWE Bad Blood 2024.

In-ring action advertised for the October 11 episode in Greenville, South Carolina includes LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship, as well as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results from Greenville, S.C.