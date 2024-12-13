The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event winds down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, featuring the semifinals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 13 episode:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin (Women’s U.S. Title Tournament)

* Bayley vs. Chelsea Green (Women’s U.S. Title Tournament)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.