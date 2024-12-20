WWE SmackDown returns tonight.
Scheduled for 8/7c at The XL Center in Hartford, CT., a new taped episode of WWE SmackDown goes down tonight on the USA Network.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the show this evening:
* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano
* Braun Strowman on the Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax
