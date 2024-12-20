WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

Scheduled for 8/7c at The XL Center in Hartford, CT., a new taped episode of WWE SmackDown goes down tonight on the USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the show this evening:

* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

* Braun Strowman on the Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax

For those interested, check out complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers For Tonight (12/20/2024).

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.