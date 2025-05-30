The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight in “The Marble City.”

WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 30, 2025 episode:

* Bianca Belair returns

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes to appear

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.