The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 continues tonight in “The Bluegrass State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix internationally from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour blue brand prime time program is the latest WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches, with Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes for the men scheduled.

Additionally, advertised to appear on tonight’s show are Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu and 2025 Ms. Money In The Bank Naomi.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.