The fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, airing live on the USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 7, 2025 episode of the show:

* “Main Event” Jey Uso to appear

* Charlotte Flair to apear

* Cody Rhodes to appear

WWE.com released the following preview for tonight’s episode:

Jey Uso YEETS back to SmackDown as the 2025 Royal Rumble Match winner After surviving 29 other Superstars to become the 2025 Royal Rumble Match winner in one of the biggest upsets in the bout’s history, “Main Event” Jey Uso journeyed back to Raw to receive a fevered response from the WWE Universe as well as a generally dismissive attitude by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Now, Jey will continue to scout the field when he YEETS hs way to SmackDown to talk to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.



Watch SmackDown to find out if Jey is set to declare which world champion he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.

Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble Match After an awe-inspiring return in which she outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, Charlotte Flair came face-to-face with longtime rival, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on Raw. The two powerful Superstars have twice battled in championship matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All, each winning once. The Eradicator felt disrespected by The Queen on Monday night and made it clear that she wants Flair to challenge her at WrestleMania so she can beat that respect into her.



Flair, however, is looking to “feel inspired” and journeyed to NXT the following night to encounter NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, Roxanne Perez and Bayley. Now, she is set to confront WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.



Watch SmackDown to find out if The Queen will announce which women’s champion she will challenge at WrestleMania, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.