The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in “The Badger State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c live on USA Network from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA blue brand Friday night prime time program is Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

All of this and the latest build-up to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 goes down tonight on WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

