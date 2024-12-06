The fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to the fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, which saw The OG Bloodline and CM Punk defeat The New Bloodline and “Big” Bronson Reed, tonight’s two-hour blue brand program will also include the continuation of the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

On tap for the December 6 episode of WWE SmackDown is Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in first-round action in the ongoing WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tourney.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.