The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues this evening in “The NOLA.”
WWE SmackDown returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana live tonight at 8/7 on USA Network.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 21, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program:
* The Rock returns
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso
* DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (WWE Tag Titles)
* Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga
Bold and disruptive.
Unpredictable and dangerous.
The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork. @WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/q3UaSYLQNh
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2025
Who ya got when Jimmy Uso squares off against @DMcIntyreWWE tomorrow night on #SmackDown? pic.twitter.com/Gy5Dysvtrw
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2025
Will it be a #DIY victory or the greatest chapter of the Pretty Deadly musical tomorrow night on #SmackDown? pic.twitter.com/VZL3cZoIpp
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2025