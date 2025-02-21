The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues this evening in “The NOLA.”

WWE SmackDown returns to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana live tonight at 8/7 on USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 21, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program:

* The Rock returns

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

* DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (WWE Tag Titles)

* Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

