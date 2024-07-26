The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX with a taped show from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Bayley & Michin vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton, as well as Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

