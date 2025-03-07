The fallout from the historic WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event continues tonight in “The City of Brotherly Love.”
WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Friday, March 7, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time program:
* Cody Rhodes reacts to John Cena’s shocking heel turn
* Jade Cargill makes her blue brand return
* Randy Orton makes his return
* Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Philly Street Fight
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.