The fallout from the historic WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event continues tonight in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Friday, March 7, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time program:

* Cody Rhodes reacts to John Cena’s shocking heel turn

* Jade Cargill makes her blue brand return

* Randy Orton makes his return

* Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Philly Street Fight

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.