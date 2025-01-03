WWE kicks off the three-hour SmackDown era tonight.

The New Year begins for the blue brand this evening, as WWE SmackDown goes down from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with the first episode of 2025.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the first three-hour episode of the weekly WWE on USA blue brand prime time Friday night program:

* Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi (WWE Women’s Title)

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Phoenix, AZ.