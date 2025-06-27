The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 wraps up today in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix for international viewers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 27, 2025 episode:
* Last Woman Standing: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Women’s Title)
* Street Profits (c) vs. Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag-Team Titles)
* Zelina Vega (c) vs. Giulia (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)
* John Cena to appear
