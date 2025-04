The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Prairie State.”

WWE SmackDown returns live at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Friday, April 4, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time program:

* Rey Fenix’s debut

* Naomi vs. B-Fab

* Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman (Last Man Standing)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.