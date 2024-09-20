The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE SmackDown returns with their second show on USA Network this evening at 8/7c from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi in a match where if Bayley & Naomi win, the person who scores the fall faces Nia Jax at WWE Bad Blood 2024 for the WWE Women’s Championship. If Bayley & Naomi lose, the person who loses the fall must leave WWE SmackDown.

Additionally, LA Knight puts the WWE United States Championship on-the-line against Andrade, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns seek common ground against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa), and much more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Sacramento, CA.