The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues winding down tonight in “The Beehive State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA blue brand prime time Friday night show is a long-awaited face-to-face confrontation between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Additionally, the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament will continue, with Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport in a first-round match.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Salt Lake City, UT.