The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Thus far, the only thing officially advertised for the July 18, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand Friday night prime time program is a WWE SummerSlam contract signing for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship.

