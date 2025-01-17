The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE SmackDown premieres live tonight at 8/7c from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the January 17, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time Friday night program:

* Solo Sikoa returns

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Title)

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza (WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from San Diego, CA.