The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”
WWE SmackDown premieres live tonight at 8/7c from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the January 17, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time Friday night program:
* Solo Sikoa returns
* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Title)
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza (WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from San Diego, CA.
Can @itsBayleyWWE become champion once again this Friday on #SmackDown or will it be Tiffy Time?! pic.twitter.com/PoGPVTE8uw
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2025