The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 23, 2025 episode:

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Street Profits vs. Fraxiom

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.