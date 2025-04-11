The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Emerald City.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Friday, April 11, 2025 episode of the show, which is the second-to-last episode before WrestleMania 41.

* Rey Fenix vs. Berto

* Cody Rhodes returns

* Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre face-to-face

* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet for WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 41: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. B-Fab & Michin vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Maxxine Dupri & Natalya

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.