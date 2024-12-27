WWE wraps up a stellar 2024 with their final television episode of the year tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns on the USA Network this evening at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Thus far, the only thing WWE has officially announced and advertised heading into the show this evening is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

In scheduled dark match action for the live crowd, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable and Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai vs. Pure Fusion Collective are scheduled.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Tampa, FL.