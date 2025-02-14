The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns live tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 14, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time program:

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Women’s Championship)

* Chelsea Green vs. Naomi (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.