The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 continues tonight in Washington, D.C.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. with the second-to-last blue brand show leading up to the aforementioned premium live event scheduled for August 31.

On tap for title tilts on tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX prime time Friday night program is The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) for the WWE Tag-Team Championship as well as LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship.

Scheduled for non-title actiion on the show is Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, as well as Cody Rhodes “chatting” with Grayson Waller on “The Grayson Waller Effect” to show him just how much of a “bad guy” he can truly be.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Washington, D.C.