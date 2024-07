The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nia Jax vs. Michin in one-on-one action, Solo Sikoa’s rise continues, Ms. Tiffy In The Bank 2024 Tiffany Stratton will appear, plus Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews join forces to take on the team of Angel & Berto.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Worcester, MA.