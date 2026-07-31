WWE is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on the USA Network and Netflix is the latest weekly episode of WWE SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

Advertised for the Friday, July 31, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come face to face before SummerSlam

* WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest & R-Truth are set to put their title on the line against The War Raiders

* Giulia takes on Lash Legend in the final WWE Interim Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier

* NFL player Micah Parsons to appear

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE SmackDown Results.