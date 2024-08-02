The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland begins winding down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 go-home episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand primetime program is Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face, DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as Logan Paul’s Cleveland Homecoming.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Cleveland, OH.