The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 begins winding down tonight in the “Brick City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns live at 8/7c this evening from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, just 24 hours before the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 1, 2025 episode:

* Jelly Roll will appear

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes appear

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* Los Garza (c) vs. TBA (AAA Tag Title Open Challenge)

