The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames winds down tonight in “The Mile-High City.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network with a taped show from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Advertised for the November 28, 2025 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Chelsea Green’s US Women’s Title celebration

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: LA Knight vs. TBA

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Rusev

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga & JC Mateo vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix

