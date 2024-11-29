The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues winding down tonight.
WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening, Friday, November 29, with the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home show” from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA blue brand Friday night prime time program are the following matches and segments:
* Roman Reigns, CM Punk to speak
* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu (WarGames Advantage Match)
* Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend (Women’s U.S. Title Tournament)
