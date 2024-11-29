The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues winding down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening, Friday, November 29, with the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home show” from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA blue brand Friday night prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* Roman Reigns, CM Punk to speak

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu (WarGames Advantage Match)

* Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend (Women’s U.S. Title Tournament)