The WWE SmackDown on USA Network era begins tonight.

“WWE Week on USA Network” continues this evening with WWE SmackDown at 8/7c from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour blue brand prime time program is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the opening match of the show with the Undisputed WWE Championship on-the-line inside of a Steel Cage.

Also scheduled for the show is Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes 5, as well as Kevin Owens and a mystery partner taking on A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

For a spoiler on a big name returning on the show, click here. For a spoiler on a top Raw star appearing on the show, click here. For news on big surprises planned for the show, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Seattle, WA.