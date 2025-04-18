The road to WrestleMania 41 begins winding down tonight in “Sin City.”

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network and Netflix from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour blue brand WrestleMania 41 “go-home show” are the following matches and segments:

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.