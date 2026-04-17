The road to WrestleMania officially winds down tonight.

This week’s WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c on The USA Network from Las Vegas, NV.

Advertised for the Friday, April 17, 2026 episode:

* Cody Rhodes Responds to Randy Orton

* Jacob Fatu Breaks Silence After Drew McIntyre Attack

* Women’s United States Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.