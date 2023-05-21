The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed recap of the episode.

WWE had 236 available tickets for SmackDown as of around 6pm on Friday, according to @WrestleTix. The arena was set up for 10,443 seats, and 10,207 tickets were distributed. This is up from the last time WWE ran the same venue on Monday, February 21, 2022 for a live RAW when 6,813 tickets were out.

Below are WWE Producers and the dark match result from last night:

* Kenn Doane produced Mia Yim’s pre-show dark match win over Lacey Evans

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Jamie Noble produced Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Pretty Deadly

* Tyson Kidd produced Zelina Vega vs. Asuka

* Jason Jordan produced The Grayson Waller Effect with AJ Styles

* Shawn Daivari produced Rick Boogs and LA Knight vs. The Street Profits

* Kenn Doane produced NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Chris Park produced the segment with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Sheamus

* Michael Hayes produced The LWO vs. The Usos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.